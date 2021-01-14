[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME) Shares Down 3.2%

[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) (LON:SYME)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.54 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 195,465,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 579,408,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.51.

[email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) Company Profile (LON:SYME)

[email protected] Capital plc operates a fintech platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in Europe. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. [email protected] Capital plc was formerly a subsidiary of The AvantGarde Group.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for [email protected] Capital plc (SYME.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.