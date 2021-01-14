Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.12% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESBK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 10,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,045. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.97 million for the quarter.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

