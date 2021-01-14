Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,741,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $137,462,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,160.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.