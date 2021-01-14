Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,887 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $6.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.50. 7,266,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The company has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

