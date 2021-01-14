Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,874,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $185.50 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

