Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Raised by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.21.

EA stock opened at $136.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $147.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.04. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,303. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

