Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ECIFY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

