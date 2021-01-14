Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.44.

ESTC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.30. 5,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,196. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 2,167 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $265,327.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,405.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,380,542 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

