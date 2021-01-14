Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Up 6.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) rose 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $11.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Edap Tms traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 439,695 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 241,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 24.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $186.18 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

