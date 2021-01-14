EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Cap of $849,383.89

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $849,383.89 and approximately $70,750.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EchoLink has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

