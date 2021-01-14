eBay Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.35 for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EBAY. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 191.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after buying an additional 44,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after buying an additional 54,355 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in eBay by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

