Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.93

Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.93 and last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 1309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on EV. ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet lowered Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $4.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

