Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 290,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 64,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of EFL stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

