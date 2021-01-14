Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.41. 2,341,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

