Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.26 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

