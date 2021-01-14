Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 159.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $137,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,826.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,066.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,250 shares of company stock valued at $572,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 124,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 656,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

