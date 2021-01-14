Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESTE. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.68.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $397.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

