Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Major Shareholder Buys $2,548,588.56 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) major shareholder Resources Holding Independence bought 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.84. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

