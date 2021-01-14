Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded up $5.86 on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,491. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Eargo will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

