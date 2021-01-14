Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

EAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eargo in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR traded up $5.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 595,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,491. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.60.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eargo will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

