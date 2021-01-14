e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) Shares Gap Down to $19.20

e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) (LON:ETX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.50. e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 245,654 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 35.91 and a current ratio of 36.70. The firm has a market cap of £80.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.53.

In other e-therapeutics plc (ETX.L) news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones purchased 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,346.72 ($6,985.52).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

