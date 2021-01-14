E.On’s (EONGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. E.On has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

