E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

EONGY opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.