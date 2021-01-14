E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank raised E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of E.On stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. E.On has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.