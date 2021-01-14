DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

KIGRY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,285. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Kion Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

