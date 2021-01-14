Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.55

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.55 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on DYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.13). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,393,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapies.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.