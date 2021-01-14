Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) PT Set at C$46.00 by Raymond James

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) received a C$46.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.97% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank set a C$52.00 target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$38.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

DND opened at C$43.41 on Tuesday. Dye & Durham Limited has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$53.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.26.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.90 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

