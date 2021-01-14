DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €41.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR:DWS) has been assigned a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.40 ($38.12) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.40 ($44.00).

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR DWS opened at €35.50 ($41.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.67. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.99 ($47.05). The company has a current ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.