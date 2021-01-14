Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 515.1% from the December 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at $103,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $141,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period.

NYSE:DUC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 26,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,732. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

