DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.15

Shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.15 and traded as high as $16.89. DSP Group shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 294,906 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The firm has a market cap of $388.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Equities analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $78,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,066. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2,180.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

