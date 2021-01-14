Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Shares Gap Down to $37.50

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.50, but opened at $15.00. Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £12.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.63.

Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile (LON:DRIP)

Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.

