Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0500 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0500 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $18.52 million and approximately $100,448.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

DRGN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,060,500 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

