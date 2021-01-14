DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Shares Gap Up to $41.00

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $44.10. DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) shares last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 1,049 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 36.58.

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

