Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $34.12 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,287 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $357.43. 60,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.34 and a 200 day moving average of $322.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.50.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

