Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $106.28 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.8% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $106,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $10,035,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,607,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,543,111,494.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,858 shares of company stock valued at $156,949,220. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $9.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.57. 112,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,645. The company has a market capitalization of $335.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.50. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.