Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 110,638 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,638 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $46,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,608 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,143,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,537,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,046,000 after buying an additional 968,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 734,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,958,594. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

