Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 3,885 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $90,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $13,434,000. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.8% in the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 7,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $176.78. 151,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,195,118. The firm has a market cap of $320.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.87. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.