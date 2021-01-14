Douglas Charles Maclellan Sells 40,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $46,800.00.
Shares of ABML stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. American Battery Metals Co. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.62.
About American Battery Metals
Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.