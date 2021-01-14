Douglas Charles Maclellan Sells 40,000 Shares of American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Stock

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $46,800.00.

Shares of ABML stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.27. American Battery Metals Co. has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

About American Battery Metals

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

