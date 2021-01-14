Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS upgraded shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Domtar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Domtar by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Domtar by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 301,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $31.94. 439,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,614. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.44 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.