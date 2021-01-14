Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lifted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Dollar General by 11.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 34.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3,855.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

DG stock opened at $218.22 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.