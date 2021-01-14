Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Shares of DG opened at $218.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average is $205.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.