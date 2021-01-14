DogeCash Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a market cap of $193,592.92 and $18,839.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00276103 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,877,001 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

