Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) (TSE:DCBO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

DCBO has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$77.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price target on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Docebo Inc. (DCBO.TO) from C$60.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$78.56.

The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -299.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$70.34.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

