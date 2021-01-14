Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,349 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $592,362.15. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.55. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

