Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1,756.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 400,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,089,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRGP opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

