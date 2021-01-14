Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASX. BidaskClub raised ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

