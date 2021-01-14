Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $172,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,783.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,068 shares of company stock valued at $25,236,799. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

