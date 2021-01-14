Diversified Trust Co Makes New $203,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of TDS opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

