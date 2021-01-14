Diversified Trust Co Invests $228,000 in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hanger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hanger by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Hanger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $878.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.53.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $256.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.01 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 237.97% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanger, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.