Diversified Trust Co Has $223,000 Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Hologic were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Hologic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

HOLX stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $81.80.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

